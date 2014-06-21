Police: Lafayette man robs delivery driver of $270 in pizza

A 30-year-old Lafayette man is in custody following a robbery of a pizza delivery girl, authorities said.

Corporal Paul Mouton, spokesman for the Lafayette Police Department, said Anthony Daniels was arrested and charged with armed robbery after he stole $270 worth of pizza at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Ambassador Caffery.

Mouton said the victim, an 18-year-old female, told police she arrived with the pizza delivery when she was approached by a black male holding a knife and wearing a bandana over his face. The suspect stole the pizza in the warming bags and fled on foot.

Lafayette Police responded and located the suspect hiding the warming bags in a bush, while carrying multiple boxes of pizza, according to a news release.

The victim was not injured and the investigation remains ongoing.

