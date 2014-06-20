Heavy downpours cause flooding in Lake Charles

Heavy thunderstorms on Friday afternoon led to street flooding in portions of Lake Charles.

Around 5 p.m. heavy downpours produced between one to two inches of rain causing flooding on various streets. Flooded streets included Kirkman Street, Enterprise Blvd., Louisiana Ave. and 12th Street. Reports also came in that East Prien Lake near College was flooded.

The thunderstorms quickly weakened during the evening and all flood waters have receded.



