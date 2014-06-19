Over 50 and addicted to prescription meds

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A big step for the LNG industry in SWLA today. Government regulators have approved Sempra Energy's bid to build a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Hackberry. At noon, we'll tell you what this means, and you can read all about the project HERE.

An update on the Golden Nugget Casino today. This morning the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved a new project completion date and okayed some changes in the amenities that will be provided by the Lake Charles casino. Get all the details at noon, and you can read more HERE.

One of Acadiana's best known tourist spots is expanding. The Tabasco Factory on Avery Island, my old stomping grounds, is enhancing the visitor experience. At noon, we'll tell you what they have in mind to help you get right into the hot sauce-making experience.

More seniors are becoming addicted to prescription medications. We'll take a look at the 46 percent jump among adults over age 50 who are seeking substance abuse treatment.

Plus, an innovative school in Silicon Valley introduces a new kind of teacher's aide: robots! It's ushering in a new era of interactive instruction.

Ben tells me it will be another dry day with a mix of sunshine and clouds. You may be lucky enough to see a very isolated shower or two, but that chance is minimal. Will that change as we get into the weekend? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answer. You can also get the latest weather conditions HERE.



Remember, if you're away from the TV at noon you can always tune in to kplctv.com to watch us online and your mobile device.

Have a great day everyone!