Brooks Donald Williams is Chillin 4 Charity

Brooks Donald Williams is officially Chillin 4 Charity

The Cowgirls Basketball Head Coach taking the cold water challenge to benefit the Kay Yow Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.

Williams also challenged a host of other coaches to take the challenge with her. The list includes: Nikki Caldwell, LSU; Lisa Stockton, Tulane; Kristy Curry, Alabama; Kim Rosamond, Vanderbilt; Brooke Stoehr, Northwestern State; Joye Lee-McNelis, Southern Miss; Keitha Adams, UTEP; Matt Daniel, Marshall; Brenda Nicholls, Sam Houston State; Brandon Schneider, Stephen F Austin and Bill Fennelly, Iowa State.

For every coach that accepts the challenge, Williams has to donate $25. While for every coach that does not accept, that coach has to donate $250 to the Kay Yow foundation. The coaches have until Monday to accept the challenge.