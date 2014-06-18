Baseball field renamed in memory of coach who died in crash

It's been less than a month since 30-year-old Michael Guillory, Junior, his fiance Kimberly Gordon,35, and his 10-month-old daughter Mohogany Guillory were killed in a car crash in Sulphur.

Michael was a dedicated father and spent a lot of time at Ward 3's recreation fields coaching his son's baseball and football teams. It's only fitting the Lake Charles City Council renamed a field in his memory.

"I didn't know Michael personally, but any time you have a dad that volunteers to coach - you know he's a special guy and he loves his kids and he's caring," said John Ieyoub, Lake Charles City Council.

Those who knew him best, said Michael lived for coaching and he was good at it. His team even rallied after his death with a winning tribute.

"Unfortunately, our only loss of the season was Mike's last game and our boys went out after he passed and we won the championship on his birthday," said Eric Zartler, coached with Guillory.

Still dealing with their loss, it's a happy day for Michael's family.

"That was my only son. I'm very proud of him and what he accomplished," said Gloria Guillory, Michael's mother.

"It was a great honor to have the field named after him. The field he played on, the field his team won the championship on. It's a great honor," said Michael Guillory, Sr.

For his 9-year-old son, who bares his name, it's a reminder that his dad and coach was always on the sidelines.

"Well, it means a lot to me because my dad was a loving man. He coached for the team...he's coached for all my teams that I've ever played for," said Michael Guillory, III.

Michael Guillory, Jr. - a life taken too soon, but will now never be forgotten.

The field renamed was part of the Nelson Road Fields and its official name is the "Michael A. Guillory, Jr. Field." The family plans to hold an official dedication of the renamed field. Michael Guillory, Jr. is survived by his son, daughter and his parents.

