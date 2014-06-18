Death of dog prompts rescuers to bring change to Beauregard - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Death of dog prompts rescuers to bring change to Beauregard Parish

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Finding Renee Smith without a dog by her side is rare. She runs Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue so when she got the call from a Longville woman about a neglected dog, she did what she could.

"She was so weak she couldn't even hold her head up," said Smith. "She was literally just like a dead body carrying her in."

Blood transfusions and three days of intensive care proved not enough for Elsya the pit bull.

"It was just too much for her little body to keep going," said Smith.

Now, rescuers want to see change in the parish to make sure this never happens again.

"What we want to see is more ordinances parish wide in Beauregard," said Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue Attorney, Alyson Antoon. "Based on our research, right now all they have is basically a leash law related to domesticated animals."

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office is also investigating how the case with Elysa was handled.

"The woman who found Elysa called the sheriff's department first and they told her to shoot her," said Smith. "Luckily she came to us instead."    

"Someone answered the phone hello," said Sheriff Ricky Moses. "We answer the phone Sheriff's Department so we're still trying to track down who she called and she's going to try to provide her phone records to me and I'll see if it matches one of our deputies."

Moses also said the parish cares about its pets and while there's a lack of ordinances, they follow state laws when it comes to animal cruelty.

"They need to call the sheriff's office and we'll investigate it like we do any other case," said Moses.

But for now, Smith said she'll continue to be the voice for those like Elysa.

Smith and her attorney said the next step is hopefully to sit down with parish officials. They said they're not trying to attack the parish, but work together to see positive change.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly