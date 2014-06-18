Have a seat next to that python on the couch - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Have a seat next to that python on the couch

(Source: CNN/Suffolk County, New York SPCA) (Source: CNN/Suffolk County, New York SPCA)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A very large police presence, including a mobile command unit, can be seen at a home on Tulip Street in Lake Charles. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is out there now. Take a look at pictures from the scene HERE.

Also today, a 14-year-old boy, is hailed as a hero after saving an elderly disabled man and his dog in a fire. We'll hear how the teen raced into a burning building to pull the two to safety.

Plus, a boater catches the ride of a lifetime with a very large fish! This ride with a whale shark is captured on video as a few other people get in on the action.

Speaking of jumping into action, imagine how high you'd jump if you found what one person did when they sat on their couch. Some new tenants moved into an apartment and found a three-foot python slithering under the sofa cushion – YIKES! More on the story HERE.

Ben tells me to look out for more hot and dry conditions in our forecast with maybe a few isolated afternoon showers. Temperatures will warm up into the low 90s with heat index values between 95 and 98. Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast to find out more.

Have a great day everyone!

    •   
