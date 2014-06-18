La. Traveler - One Tank Trips

Megan Monsour Hartman with the Lake Charles Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau says that we often don't appreciate what we have in our own backyard.

"I do think that we take a lot of things for granted," said Monsour. "We just had a group in from Canada over the weekend. Things like shelling on the Gulf of Mexico beaches that we have are a wonderful family activity that we have. Going wade fishing in the gulf. Even enjoying the 210 and I-10 bridge right here in the lake."

That's why Hartman wants Lake Area residents to get outdoors this summer, like learning how to crab along the Creole Nature Trail.

"It's something that we grew up doing as kids and we are still encouraging our children to do that, too. Teaching them how to crab. It's fun and it's great family entertainment. Taking up fishing and going fishing. You don't have to have a boat to go fishing and enjoy that outdoor recreation."

Kayaking and sail boarding have also become popular in SWLA. Many local businesses are ready to rent you their equipment... and that includes party barges. Megan says don't worry if it's a rainy day.

"Sometimes we do have rainy days here in SWLA and so it's always good for kids to have something to do. When the mom's at home with the kids, make sure and bring them by the Children's Museum, the Railroad Museum in DeQuincy. The U.S.S. Orleck. There's lots of indoor activities, especially the libraries.

For more information on one tank trips in SWLA, go to www.visitlakecharles.org

