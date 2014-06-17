McNeese Baseball Places League High Five on SLC All-Academic Tea - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese Baseball Places League High Five on SLC All-Academic Team

By McNeese Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower:

LAKE CHARLES – A league leading five McNeese baseball student-athletes have been named to the 2014 Southland Conference All-Academic Baseball Team, as released by Commissioner Tom Burnett on Tuesday.

 

Seniors Jackson Gooch and Chayse Marion were named to the first-team as automatic selections along with junior Andrew Guillotte who made the all-academic team for the second consecutive season. Senior Lucas Quary was named to the second-team with junior Connor Lloyd who also received the honor for a second year in a row.

 

The Cowboys' five selections were the most among all Southland Conference institutions with Southeastern Louisiana coming in second with three student-athletes having been named to the list.  Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Nicholls, Sam Houston State and A&M-Corpus Christi each had two selections.  Northwestern State and Oral Roberts rounded out the list with one selection each. 

 

A member of the 2014 Capital One All Academic District VI team, Guillotte compiled a 3.58 GPA in Health Education.  The Moss Bluff native led the squad with 78 hits, 57 runs scored and 20 stolen bases and recorded the most multi-hit games (25) among the squad.  His runs scored were the most among other members of the Southland Conference. After breaking into the all-time McNeese stolen bases list, Guillotte took over sole possession of fifth place with 56 stolen bags.  He also became the all-time leader with most at-bats in a season (247) while scoring the third highest batting average (.316) on the team.

 

Gooch, a native of Delta, B.C., made the list after a strong season for McNeese on the field and in the classroom.  He carried a 3.47 GPA in General Studies and also submitted the second highest batting average (.319), slugging percentage (.419), runs scored (56), hits (73), on-base percentage (.414) and RBI (41) for the Cowboys.  Gooch recorded 20 multi-hit and 10 multi-RBI games and was 12-for-14 in stolen bases.

 

Marion, who hails from Reed Deer, Alberta, was the catalyst for the McNeese baseball team this season.  Along with a 3.64 GPA in General Studies, he led the squad in multiple team categories including batting average (.322), slugging percentage (.436) and walks (31) and also had the second most home runs (4).  He was awarded first team All-Southland Conference for his efforts at first base which included a .996 fielding percentage.  Marion recorded 21 multi-hit games and led the squad with 11 multi-RBI games.

 

Carrying a 3.80 GPA in Health Education, Lloyd was an anchor for the McNeese defense this season helping lead the Cowboys to the top fielding percentage (.972) in the Southland Conference. The Marshall, Texas native also helped at the plate recording 16 multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games with his best performance coming in a SLC Tournament elimination game in which he batted 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

 

Quary, a native of Mount Pleasant, Texas was one of the true workhorses for the McNeese baseball team this season taking up duties at the plate, in the field and on the mound. He finished the season with a .283 batting clip and led the team with seven home runs and a .517 slugging percentage through 44 contests during the season. He appeared on the mound 11 times with two starts recording a win and a save while allowing just 18 earned runs and a .278 opponent batting average.  He accomplished all tasks given while maintaining a 3.89 GPA in Math.

 

The league selected Sam Houston State senior Anthony Azar as SLC Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year

 

Established in the 2002-03 academic year, the conference honors one student-athlete from each of the 17 championship sports who achieves excellence in academics, athletics and community/campus service.

 

The student-athlete of the year, selected by the league's awards committee, must have attained athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution, possess at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and demonstrate extracurricular service at his campus and or community.

 

The all-academic teams are voted on by the head coaches, sports information directors and academic/compliance administrators from each Southland university. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution and participated in at least 50 percent of the team's competition to qualify for the all-academic squad.

 

2014 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic Teams First Team

Name                  University            Class     Hometown         GPA    Major

Anthony Azar^1,2  Sam Houston State       Sr.   The Woodlands, Texas 3.43     Geology

Andrew Guillotte1,2,%   McNeese State             Jr. Moss Bluff, La.        3.58   Health Education

Russell Vaughn1,%,#     A&M-Corpus Christi      Sr.   Mesa, Ariz.      4.00   Health Science

Jason Stone1,%            UIW                 Sr.     Georgetown, Texas    3.71     Vision Science

Jameson Fisher1,% Southeastern Louisiana So.   Zachary, La.           3.50   Kinesiology

Doug Votolato1            Central Arkansas      Sr.   Flower Mound, Texas  3.12     Marketing

Jackson Gooch1            McNeese State           Sr. Delta, B.C.      3.47   General Studies

Chayse Marion1            McNeese State           Sr. Reed Deer, Alberta   3.64     General Studies

Tyler Boss1         Oral Roberts            Sr. Spring, Texas          3.26   Business Administration

Andro Cutura1             Southeastern Louisiana      Jr.   Pearl River, La.     3.20      Kinesiology

Brandon Tierney1  A&M-Corpus Christi      Sr.   Arlington, Texas     3.00     Communications

Edwin Gomez         Northwestern State    Sr.   Santiago, D.R.         4.00   General Studies

 

Second Team

Name                  University            Class     Hometown         GPA    Major

Jude Vidrine3             Lamar                     Sr.     Nederland, Texas     3.45      Mechanical Engineering

Reese Kanter              New Orleans             Sr. Phoenix, Ariz.         3.84   Business Management

Chase Angelle3            Lamar                     Sr.     Orange, Texas          3.82      Accounting

Lucas Quary         McNeese State           Sr. Mt. Pleasant, Texas  3.89     Math

Grant Borne         Nicholls         So. Baton Rouge, La.     3.50     Biology

Mike Chamberlain        Houston Baptist           Sr. Nacogdoches, Texas   4.00      Kinesiology: Wellness Mgmt

Marc Picciola             Nicholls         Sr. Destrehan, La.         3.52   General Studies

Connor Lloyd2             McNeese State           Sr. Marshall, Texas        3.88   Health Education

Daniel Midyett            Southeastern Louisiana      So.   Shreveport, La.        3.40      Psychology

Tyler Eppler2             Sam Houston State     Jr.   Navasota, Texas        3.44      Kinesiology

Jordan McCoy              Houston Baptist         Sr. Exline, Iowa           3.34      Kinesiology: Wellness Mgmt

Dylan Boss          UIW                 Jr.     Boerne, Texas          3.95   Business Administration

 

^2014 Southland Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year 1Automatic Selection 2Two-time all-academic selection 3Three-time all-academic selection %Capital One Academic All-District #Capital One Academic All-America

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly