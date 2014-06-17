McNeese Baseball Places League High Five on SLC All-Academic Team

By McNeese Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower:

LAKE CHARLES – A league leading five McNeese baseball student-athletes have been named to the 2014 Southland Conference All-Academic Baseball Team, as released by Commissioner Tom Burnett on Tuesday.

Seniors Jackson Gooch and Chayse Marion were named to the first-team as automatic selections along with junior Andrew Guillotte who made the all-academic team for the second consecutive season. Senior Lucas Quary was named to the second-team with junior Connor Lloyd who also received the honor for a second year in a row.

The Cowboys' five selections were the most among all Southland Conference institutions with Southeastern Louisiana coming in second with three student-athletes having been named to the list. Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Nicholls, Sam Houston State and A&M-Corpus Christi each had two selections. Northwestern State and Oral Roberts rounded out the list with one selection each.

A member of the 2014 Capital One All Academic District VI team, Guillotte compiled a 3.58 GPA in Health Education. The Moss Bluff native led the squad with 78 hits, 57 runs scored and 20 stolen bases and recorded the most multi-hit games (25) among the squad. His runs scored were the most among other members of the Southland Conference. After breaking into the all-time McNeese stolen bases list, Guillotte took over sole possession of fifth place with 56 stolen bags. He also became the all-time leader with most at-bats in a season (247) while scoring the third highest batting average (.316) on the team.

Gooch, a native of Delta, B.C., made the list after a strong season for McNeese on the field and in the classroom. He carried a 3.47 GPA in General Studies and also submitted the second highest batting average (.319), slugging percentage (.419), runs scored (56), hits (73), on-base percentage (.414) and RBI (41) for the Cowboys. Gooch recorded 20 multi-hit and 10 multi-RBI games and was 12-for-14 in stolen bases.

Marion, who hails from Reed Deer, Alberta, was the catalyst for the McNeese baseball team this season. Along with a 3.64 GPA in General Studies, he led the squad in multiple team categories including batting average (.322), slugging percentage (.436) and walks (31) and also had the second most home runs (4). He was awarded first team All-Southland Conference for his efforts at first base which included a .996 fielding percentage. Marion recorded 21 multi-hit games and led the squad with 11 multi-RBI games.

Carrying a 3.80 GPA in Health Education, Lloyd was an anchor for the McNeese defense this season helping lead the Cowboys to the top fielding percentage (.972) in the Southland Conference. The Marshall, Texas native also helped at the plate recording 16 multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games with his best performance coming in a SLC Tournament elimination game in which he batted 3-for-4 with two runs scored.

Quary, a native of Mount Pleasant, Texas was one of the true workhorses for the McNeese baseball team this season taking up duties at the plate, in the field and on the mound. He finished the season with a .283 batting clip and led the team with seven home runs and a .517 slugging percentage through 44 contests during the season. He appeared on the mound 11 times with two starts recording a win and a save while allowing just 18 earned runs and a .278 opponent batting average. He accomplished all tasks given while maintaining a 3.89 GPA in Math.

The league selected Sam Houston State senior Anthony Azar as SLC Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year

Established in the 2002-03 academic year, the conference honors one student-athlete from each of the 17 championship sports who achieves excellence in academics, athletics and community/campus service.

The student-athlete of the year, selected by the league's awards committee, must have attained athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution, possess at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and demonstrate extracurricular service at his campus and or community.

The all-academic teams are voted on by the head coaches, sports information directors and academic/compliance administrators from each Southland university. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution and participated in at least 50 percent of the team's competition to qualify for the all-academic squad.

2014 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic Teams First Team

Name University Class Hometown GPA Major

Anthony Azar^1,2 Sam Houston State Sr. The Woodlands, Texas 3.43 Geology

Andrew Guillotte1,2,% McNeese State Jr. Moss Bluff, La. 3.58 Health Education

Russell Vaughn1,%,# A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Mesa, Ariz. 4.00 Health Science

Jason Stone1,% UIW Sr. Georgetown, Texas 3.71 Vision Science

Jameson Fisher1,% Southeastern Louisiana So. Zachary, La. 3.50 Kinesiology

Doug Votolato1 Central Arkansas Sr. Flower Mound, Texas 3.12 Marketing

Jackson Gooch1 McNeese State Sr. Delta, B.C. 3.47 General Studies

Chayse Marion1 McNeese State Sr. Reed Deer, Alberta 3.64 General Studies

Tyler Boss1 Oral Roberts Sr. Spring, Texas 3.26 Business Administration

Andro Cutura1 Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Pearl River, La. 3.20 Kinesiology

Brandon Tierney1 A&M-Corpus Christi Sr. Arlington, Texas 3.00 Communications

Edwin Gomez Northwestern State Sr. Santiago, D.R. 4.00 General Studies

Second Team

Name University Class Hometown GPA Major

Jude Vidrine3 Lamar Sr. Nederland, Texas 3.45 Mechanical Engineering

Reese Kanter New Orleans Sr. Phoenix, Ariz. 3.84 Business Management

Chase Angelle3 Lamar Sr. Orange, Texas 3.82 Accounting

Lucas Quary McNeese State Sr. Mt. Pleasant, Texas 3.89 Math

Grant Borne Nicholls So. Baton Rouge, La. 3.50 Biology

Mike Chamberlain Houston Baptist Sr. Nacogdoches, Texas 4.00 Kinesiology: Wellness Mgmt

Marc Picciola Nicholls Sr. Destrehan, La. 3.52 General Studies

Connor Lloyd2 McNeese State Sr. Marshall, Texas 3.88 Health Education

Daniel Midyett Southeastern Louisiana So. Shreveport, La. 3.40 Psychology

Tyler Eppler2 Sam Houston State Jr. Navasota, Texas 3.44 Kinesiology

Jordan McCoy Houston Baptist Sr. Exline, Iowa 3.34 Kinesiology: Wellness Mgmt

Dylan Boss UIW Jr. Boerne, Texas 3.95 Business Administration

^2014 Southland Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year 1Automatic Selection 2Two-time all-academic selection 3Three-time all-academic selection %Capital One Academic All-District #Capital One Academic All-America