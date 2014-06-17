McNeese Baseball Places League High Five on SLC All-Academic Team

By McNeese Sports Information Assistant Hunter Bower:
LAKE CHARLES – A league leading five McNeese baseball
student-athletes have been named to the 2014 Southland Conference All-Academic
Baseball Team, as released by Commissioner Tom Burnett on Tuesday.
Seniors Jackson Gooch and Chayse Marion were named to the
first-team as automatic selections along with junior Andrew Guillotte who made
the all-academic team for the second consecutive season. Senior Lucas Quary was
named to the second-team with junior Connor Lloyd who also received the honor
for a second year in a row.
The Cowboys' five selections were the most among all
Southland Conference institutions with Southeastern Louisiana coming in second
with three student-athletes having been named to the list. Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar,
Nicholls, Sam Houston State and A&M-Corpus Christi each had two
selections. Northwestern State and Oral
Roberts rounded out the list with one selection each.
A member of the 2014 Capital One All Academic District VI
team, Guillotte compiled a 3.58 GPA in Health Education. The Moss Bluff native led the squad with 78
hits, 57 runs scored and 20 stolen bases and recorded the most multi-hit games
(25) among the squad. His runs scored
were the most among other members of the Southland Conference. After breaking
into the all-time McNeese stolen bases list, Guillotte took over sole
possession of fifth place with 56 stolen bags.
He also became the all-time leader with most at-bats in a season (247)
while scoring the third highest batting average (.316) on the team.
Gooch, a native of Delta, B.C., made the list after a
strong season for McNeese on the field and in the classroom. He carried a 3.47 GPA in General Studies and
also submitted the second highest batting average (.319), slugging percentage
(.419), runs scored (56), hits (73), on-base percentage (.414) and RBI (41) for
the Cowboys. Gooch recorded 20 multi-hit
and 10 multi-RBI games and was 12-for-14 in stolen bases.
Marion, who hails from Reed Deer, Alberta, was the
catalyst for the McNeese baseball team this season. Along with a 3.64 GPA in General Studies, he
led the squad in multiple team categories including batting average (.322),
slugging percentage (.436) and walks (31) and also had the second most home
runs (4). He was awarded first team
All-Southland Conference for his efforts at first base which included a .996
fielding percentage. Marion recorded 21
multi-hit games and led the squad with 11 multi-RBI games.
Carrying a 3.80 GPA in Health Education, Lloyd was an
anchor for the McNeese defense this season helping lead the Cowboys to the top
fielding percentage (.972) in the Southland Conference. The Marshall, Texas
native also helped at the plate recording 16 multi-hit games and seven
multi-RBI games with his best performance coming in a SLC Tournament
elimination game in which he batted 3-for-4 with two runs scored.
Quary, a native of Mount Pleasant, Texas was one of the
true workhorses for the McNeese baseball team this season taking up duties at
the plate, in the field and on the mound. He finished the season with a .283
batting clip and led the team with seven home runs and a .517 slugging
percentage through 44 contests during the season. He appeared on the mound 11
times with two starts recording a win and a save while allowing just 18 earned
runs and a .278 opponent batting average.
He accomplished all tasks given while maintaining a 3.89 GPA in Math.
The league selected Sam Houston State senior Anthony Azar
as SLC Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year
Established in the 2002-03 academic year, the conference
honors one student-athlete from each of the 17 championship sports who achieves
excellence in academics, athletics and community/campus service.
The student-athlete of the year, selected by the league's
awards committee, must have attained athletics achievement for at least two
years at the nominating institution, possess at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and
demonstrate extracurricular service at his campus and or community.
The all-academic teams are voted on by the head coaches,
sports information directors and academic/compliance administrators from each
Southland university. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have
completed one full academic year at the nominating institution and participated
in at least 50 percent of the team's competition to qualify for the
all-academic squad.
2014 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic Teams
First Team
Name University
Class Hometown
GPA Major
Anthony Azar^1,2 Sam
Houston State Sr. The Woodlands, Texas 3.43 Geology
Andrew Guillotte1,2,% McNeese
State Jr. Moss
Bluff, La. 3.58 Health
Education
Russell Vaughn1,%,# A&M-Corpus
Christi Sr. Mesa, Ariz. 4.00 Health
Science
Jason Stone1,% UIW Sr. Georgetown, Texas 3.71 Vision Science
Jameson Fisher1,% Southeastern
Louisiana So. Zachary, La. 3.50 Kinesiology
Doug Votolato1 Central Arkansas Sr. Flower Mound,
Texas 3.12 Marketing
Jackson Gooch1 McNeese State Sr. Delta, B.C. 3.47 General Studies
Chayse Marion1 McNeese State Sr. Reed Deer, Alberta 3.64 General
Studies
Tyler Boss1 Oral Roberts Sr. Spring, Texas 3.26 Business
Administration
Andro Cutura1 Southeastern Louisiana Jr. Pearl
River, La. 3.20 Kinesiology
Brandon Tierney1 A&M-Corpus
Christi Sr. Arlington, Texas 3.00 Communications
Edwin Gomez Northwestern State Sr. Santiago,
D.R. 4.00 General
Studies
Second Team
Name University
Class Hometown
GPA Major
Jude Vidrine3 Lamar Sr. Nederland, Texas 3.45 Mechanical Engineering
Reese Kanter New Orleans Sr. Phoenix, Ariz. 3.84 Business
Management
Chase Angelle3 Lamar Sr. Orange, Texas 3.82 Accounting
Lucas Quary McNeese State Sr. Mt. Pleasant, Texas 3.89 Math
Grant Borne Nicholls So. Baton Rouge, La. 3.50 Biology
Mike Chamberlain
Houston Baptist Sr. Nacogdoches,
Texas 4.00 Kinesiology: Wellness Mgmt
Marc Picciola Nicholls Sr. Destrehan, La. 3.52 General
Studies
Connor Lloyd2 McNeese State Sr. Marshall, Texas 3.88 Health
Education
Daniel Midyett Southeastern Louisiana So. Shreveport,
La.
3.40 Psychology
Tyler Eppler2 Sam Houston State Jr. Navasota,
Texas 3.44 Kinesiology
Jordan McCoy Houston Baptist Sr. Exline, Iowa 3.34 Kinesiology:
Wellness Mgmt
Dylan Boss UIW Jr. Boerne, Texas 3.95 Business
Administration
^2014 Southland Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year
1Automatic Selection 2Two-time all-academic selection 3Three-time all-academic
selection %Capital One Academic All-District #Capital One Academic All-America