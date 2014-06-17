Little dog, Suzie, survives 14-story fall!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Beware of door-to-door home security scams. The local Better Business Bureau has a warning out today about traveling alarm system salespeople. We'll tell you more at noon, and you can read all about it HERE.

Also today, we've had clinical trials to treat Alzheimer's Disease for years. Now, scientists are hoping to prevent it. We'll have more on this landmark study.

Plus, the amazing story of man's best friend surviving a 14-story fall in an apartment building with just cuts and bruises!

Ben tells me not to expect any more than a few isolated showers today as the weather pattern remains the same. He says our main concern will be the heat. Just how hot will it get today? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answer. You can also get the latest weather info HERE.



If the sunny weather has many of you outside in the garden, perhaps you'll enjoy a picture of floral beauty. We're going to share an experiment with horticulture at New Orleans City Park. For months, they've been planting wildflowers there and it's now a stunning new spot to take family photos and engagement pictures. See it at noon, and read more HERE.

Have a great day everyone!