Little dog, Suzie, survives 14-story fall!

Beware of door-to-door home security scams. The local Better Business Bureau has a warning out today about traveling alarm system salespeople. We'll tell you more at noon, and you can read all about it HERE.

Also today, we've had clinical trials to treat Alzheimer's Disease for years. Now, scientists are hoping to prevent it. We'll have more on this landmark study.

Plus, the amazing story of man's best friend surviving a 14-story fall in an apartment building with just cuts and bruises!

Ben tells me not to expect any more than a few isolated showers today as the weather pattern remains the same. He says our main concern will be the heat. Just how hot will it get today? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answer. You can also get the latest weather info HERE.

If the sunny weather has many of you outside in the garden, perhaps you'll enjoy a picture of floral beauty. We're going to share an experiment with horticulture at New Orleans City Park. For months, they've been planting wildflowers there and it's now a stunning new spot to take family photos and engagement pictures. See it at noon, and read more HERE.

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
