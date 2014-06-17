Seven Cajuns Land On ABCA All-Central Region Teams

By ULL Assistant SID Jeff Schneider:

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Ragin' Cajuns baseball team landed a program record seven players on the American Baseball Coaches Association's 2014 All-Central Region baseball team, the organization announced on Sunday. 26 student-athletes across four conferences received the prestigious honor with first-team selections tabbed as candidates for the ABCA All-America teams, which will be announced later this month.

Jace Conrad led the first-team with 29 first team first votes and 300 total points in the voting process. He was joined on the first-team by teammates Blake Trahan and Caleb Adams who were named as the region's top shortstop and outfielder respectfully. Adams was a first-team selection in 2013 as a designated hitter.

Conrad, a three-time first-team All-American selection, was drafted in the 13th round of the MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. A native of Lafayette, Conrad hit .364 on the season and finished in a tie for the team lead in RBI with 65. Conrad was also tabbed as the Sun Belt Player of the Year and the Lafayette Regional Most Outstanding Player.

Trahan, a Baseball America Second-Team All-American and Brooks Wallace Award finalist, hit .355 with four home runs, 49 RBIs and 45 runs scored during the season. In the postseason, Trahan came alive offensively hitting .512 (21-for-41) with two doubles, two triples, one home run and 12 RBI. Trahan will play for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team this summer.

Adams, a 10th round selection by the Los Angeles Angels, posted a team-best .381 average with seven triples and 11 home runs. The junior ranked top 5 in the nation in both on base percentage and slugging while driving in 42 runs. Adams received All-America honors from Baseball America and the NCBWA.

Starting pitchers Carson Baranik and Austin Robichaux were tabbed to the second-team along with third baseman Ryan Leonards and outfielder Seth Harrison. Robichaux was an ABCA All-Central second teamer a year ago.

The Cajuns previous record for selections to an ABCA All-Region team came in 2005 with Louisiana claiming five honorees including three first-teamers.

2014 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I

Central All-Region Teams

FIRST TEAM

Position First Last Year School

SP Blake Fox So. Rice

SP Andro Cutura Jr. Southeastern La.

SP Mike Franco Jr. FIU

RP Chase Wellbrock Sr. Houston

C Anthony Azar Sr. Sam Houston State

1B Casey Grayson Sr. Houston

2B Jace Conrad Jr. Louisiana

3B Brandon Tierney Sr. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

SS Blake Trahan So. Louisiana

DH Matt Shortall Sr. UT Arlington

OF Caleb Adams Jr. Louisiana

OF Doug Votolato Sr. Central Arkansas

OF Andrew Godbold Jr. Southeastern La.

SECOND TEAM

Position First Last Year School

SP Zac Curtis Sr. Middle Tennessee

SP Austin Robichaux Jr. Louisiana

SP Carson Baranik Jr. Louisiana

RP Tyler Ford Sr. Houston

C Aramis Garcia Jr. FIU

1B Tent Miller Sr. Middle Tennessee

2B Julio Nunez Jr. Alabama A&M

3B Ryan Leonards Sr. Louisiana

SS Sam Bumpers Sr. Lamar

DH Waldyvan Estrada Jr. Alabama State

OF Ryan Bottger Jr. UT Arlington

OF Andrew Utterback Jr. Alabama A&M

OF Seth Harrison Jr. Louisiana