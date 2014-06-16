Driver dies in fiery crash as SUV plows through a fence and into a house

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A driver loses his life in a bizarre accident in Leesville. Authorities tell us a driver lost control of a vehicle which traveled through a fence and into a house – setting both on fire. You can read more HERE.

A federal judge will hear arguments today into the methods used to execute those sentenced to death in Louisiana. We'll explain what's at stake.

Also today, a new technology for home improvement lets customers experience the renovation in a virtual reality world – even before the hammer hits the nail.

Plus, Chef Jeff is cooking up something delicious in the kitchen: his recipe for baked potato soup! Yum! Watch him make it at noon, and read the recipe HERE.

Ben tells me we shouldn't look for a lot to change in this week's weather pattern. More hot and dry conditions are in our forecast with maybe a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms at most – and that means high temperatures. Just how hot will it get? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answer.

