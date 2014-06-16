Driver dies in fiery crash as SUV plows through a fence and into a house

Driver dies in fiery crash as SUV plows into house - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A driver loses his life in a bizarre accident in Leesville. Authorities tell us a driver lost control of a vehicle which traveled through a fence and into a house – setting both on fire. You can read more HERE.

A federal judge will hear arguments today into the methods used to execute those sentenced to death in Louisiana. We'll explain what's at stake.

Also today, a new technology for home improvement lets customers experience the renovation in a virtual reality world – even before the hammer hits the nail.

Plus, Chef Jeff is cooking up something delicious in the kitchen: his recipe for baked potato soup! Yum! Watch him make it at noon, and read the recipe HERE.

Ben tells me we shouldn't look for a lot to change in this week's weather pattern. More hot and dry conditions are in our forecast with maybe a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms at most – and that means high temperatures. Just how hot will it get? Tune in at noon for Ben's live, local forecast for the answer.

Remember, if you're away from the TV at noon, you can always tune in to kplctv.com to watch us online and your mobile device.

Have a great day everyone!

