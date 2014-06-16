In the Kitchen with Chef Jeff: Baked potato soup

Chef Jeff is cooking up a hearty potato soup today. Here's a look at his recipe:

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons leeks

½ tablespoon garlic

½ tablespoon pepper

1 pinch salt

Flesh of 2 baked potatoes

1/3 cup buttermilk

2 ½ cups chicken stock

¼ cup bacon, small diced, pre-rendered

Method

In a pot, sweat out leeks in butter and add garlic. Next, add salt and pepper and mix together. Then, add potatoes, buttermilk, chicken stock, and bacon to the pot and bring to a simmer. Finally, use an immersion blender to puree. Serve in a bowl and garnish with sour cream, chives, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Healthy Tip

Potatoes contain high levels of fiber that help prevent colon cancer.