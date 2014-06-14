CPSB to select next Superintendent today - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSB to select next Superintendent today

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is scheduled to vote on the next Superintendent of Calcasieu Schools, Saturday afternoon.

Interviews for the final four candidates in the running began at 9 A.M. Saturday.

The interviews are conducted in 45 minute public sessions, with another 45 minute session in executive session.

The interview order is as follows:

  • Dr. Marcus Jackson - 9:00 A.M.
  • Dr. Ina Delahoussaye - 10:45 A.M.
  • Dr. Charles Michel - 1:00 P.M.
  • Karl Bruchhaus - 2:45 P.M.

    • Following the interviews, the board will vote for their candidate of choice.

    KPLC's Erica Bivens will have the report tonight on Nightcast.

    View profiles on all the candidates can be seen HERE and at http://www.cpsb.org/Page/5562.

    More on final four candidates here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/25697859/cpsb-votes?autostart=true

    Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.

