Three Barbe Bucs Named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper releasing it's annual High School All-American team, which includes three Barbe Buccaneers.

Outfielder Beau Jordan and Catcher Bryce Jordan making the first team, while Pitcher/1st Baseman Gunner Leger earned a 2nd team spot.

Beau, the 5A Tournament MVP, led the Bucs in home runs with 12.

His twin brother, Bryce, set a national record for hit-by-pitches, single season and career.

Leger on the mound went 13-0 for the Bucs, with a 1.55 ERA.

The Jordan twins are headed to LSU while Leger is headed to UL-Lafayette.