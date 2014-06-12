Lake Charles parks will see upgrades starting next year - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles parks will see upgrades starting next year

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Some parks in Lake Charles are getting a makeover thanks to the recent passage of A property tax of 5.50 mills lasting ten years.

2015 will be a busy year for Lake Charles parks.

"It's going to be every park that we're going to do renovations to and so it won't be just here, but South of town, North of town, and also Central," said Executive Director of Ward Three Recreation, Kip Texada.

Texada said they plan to work on three or four projects at a time starting next year.

"We were able to accomplish listening to the public and giving them what they asked for," said Texada.

Some of the additions are a bike path at Power Center and a BMX track at Enos Derbonne. Some of the upgrades include the soccer and baseball fields and even expanded turf for radio control airplane enthusiasts at Power Center Park.

But Texada said a new aquatic center is the biggest upcoming project.

"I think that's going to be one of the most exciting things, the aquatics, because of the success Sulphur has had and Westlake and so we're looking to build a nice swimming area," said Texada.

While it's still not official what projects will break ground first, organizers said recreation is about to rapidly grow in the lake area.

"I think by us passing this, it's saying a lot to the city and of the progression and at the same time continuing to enhance recreation," said Texada.

For more information on park changes, click here.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.  

