Rare surgery saves twins born 24 days apart

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

An investigation continues into the death of a 3-year-old Lake Arthur child. Keaghyn Parsons collapsed at a home in Evangeline back on May 19 and died at an area hospital. Today, we learned the death has been ruled a homicide. You can also read more HERE.

An early morning accident on I-10 in Lake Charles had officers diverting traffic to I-210. We'll show you what happened and hear from one of the motorists involved. You can read more about the incident HERE.



Also today, there's a new hacking scam where the people trying to help you with a computer virus are the same ones causing the problem! We'll explain how there is safety in numbers when it comes to scams.

Plus, a set of twins born 24 days apart are healthy, thanks to the efforts of doctors who performed a rare surgery to save both children.

Ben tells me storms should hold off during the day with warmer temperatures. Later this evening, storms will begin to arrive and some of them could be severe. How does tomorrow and our weekend look? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers. You can always get the latest weather info on our web site HERE.



