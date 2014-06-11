SWLA firefighters plunge into icy water, for charity

It's a bone-chilling trend that's gone viral and now firefighters here in Southwest Louisiana have accepted the challenge and are braving the bitter cold to raise big bucks for charity.

It's called the 'Cold Water Challenge' for a reason.

And on Wednesday, firefighter Tim Cox took the plunge into 32 degree ice water.

He joins a growing group of firefighters – and Americans – who are accepting the videotaped challenge that's started a social media fire, and has now reached Southwest Louisiana.

But the goal is more than just bragging rights, it's a fundraiser.

"Our charity, Colors for a Cause Louisiana, is a cancer-awareness organization and we also assist families that have a child or a loved one fighting cancer with financial expenses, such as rent, utilities, things like that," said Todd Parker, President of Colors for a Cause Louisiana

In just five days since it hit Southwest Louisiana, Parker says more than a hundred people have participated.

"It's actually more than what we ever thought. I didn't think it was going to get this big," said Parker.

And that includes Ward 6 firefighter Lori Coleman, who completed the challenge and donated the ten dollars to Colors for a Cause. To keep it going, you call out five more people.

"I am challenging Erica Bivens," said Coleman.

Then you have two options. You can either opt out and pay a hundred dollars to the charity, or you can accept the challenge and take the plunge.

KPLC's Erica Bivens accepted the challenge.

And although it's spread to non-firefighters, those who accept the challenge, say it's worth it.

"It's definitely for a good cause. Colors for a Cause is an excellent group," said Coleman.

"Not only is it a thing we can kind of do together like as a family to relieve some stress and stuff, but it gives us a chance to give back to a local organization just like we do when we respond to emergencies, helping others," said Parker.

An icy plunge, that's now raised over a thousand dollars for Colors for a Cause.

Those challenged in SWLA are encouraged to post their videos on the Colors for a Cause Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/CFACLA

