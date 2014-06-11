LSU player accused of punching woman in the face - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSU player accused of punching woman in the face

Jalen Mills. (Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office) Jalen Mills. (Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

An LSU football player is in trouble with the law today. At noon we'll tell you why junior defensive back Jalen Mills is facing battery charges. You can also read more HERE.

A fire in Anacoco claims the life of an 88-year-old man. Fire investigators say the blaze originated in the living room, where candles were being used following a power outage. You can read more about their findings HERE.

Renters moving from one place to another can sometimes find themselves in for a surprise when it comes to getting their deposit back. We'll share steps renters can take to avoid that surprise.

Brides are trying to avoid some social media surprises. At noon, we'll explain why sharing the big day online has gotten out of hand – forcing some brides-to-be to lay down some ground rules for their guests.

Ben tells me the beautiful sunny skies will stick around for awhile, but look out for temperatures in the low 90s. How long will the dry conditions stick around? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer, and you can always check the latest weather conditions HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
