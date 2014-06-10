Creepy, crawly, crunchy chocolate - Yummmm!

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

If you're about to get on I-10 eastbound through Lake Charles, be prepared to be diverted. An 18-wheeler flipped in the curve at the Opelousas Street exit, causing LCPD to block off that section of the highway. We'll have more at noon, and you can read more HERE.

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Welsh sits inside the Jeff Davis Parish Jail, with bond set at $750,000. We'll update the case and how Welsh Police are asking for the public's help. You can also read more HERE.

Also today, we're looking into a new mascara that promises fuller lashes. Is it a beauty bombshell or a beauty blunder? We'll check out the damage some women say it's causing.

Plus, a tasty treat with a twist. A chocolate shop is offering something different for those of us with a sweet tooth. However, the "crunch" in these treats comes from a unique source.

It was a rainy, rainy morning. Ben says we'll have some additional scattered showers and storms through the early part of the afternoon, but dry conditions should return by tonight. Will we get another chance for rain later in the week? Be sure to tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer.

We hope you join us at noon, and if you're away from the TV, you can always catch us live on kplctv.com. Have a great day everyone!