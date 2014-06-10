Woman charged with manslaughter following shooting in Welsh

One person is dead, a suspect is in custody and a second victim is in stable condition following a double shooting Friday at a home in the 500 block of Naebers Street in Welsh.

UPDATE: One dead, suspect in custody following shooting in Welsh

Rosalyn Breaux, a 26-year-old Jennings woman, is being charged with manslaughter and attempted manslaughter following a June 6 shooting on Naebers Street in Welsh.

Breaux is accused of shooting Jeremy Ardoin to death and injuring Nick Coble, both of Welsh.

Breaux was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail, with bond set at $750,000.



The investigation by the Welsh Police Department is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Welsh Police at 337-734-2626.

