Another family sues a Louisiana hospital over deadly fungal disease

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The issue of a worker village in the Carlyss area continues to draw fire from area residents. This morning, there was another vote and KPLC's Theresa Schmidt was there. Look for an update on what happens now at noon. You can also read more HERE.

A Coast Guard air crew rescues a cargo ship worker having a medical emergency off the coast of Cameron. You can get all the details HERE.

A fourth family has sued Children's Hospital in New Orleans over a fungal disease that killed five children infected by contaminated linen. You can read more about it HERE.

Ben tells me we'll have highs near 90 with only a few pop-up showers later today to maybe cool some of us off. However, we'll have more of a chance of showers and storms after midnight. What can we expect tomorrow? Be sure to tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon for the answer. You can also get the latest weather conditions HERE.

We hope you join us at noon, and if you're away from the TV, you can always catch us live on kplctv.com!

  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
