In the Kitchen with Chef Jeff: Cinnamon applesauce with graham crackers

Chef Jeff would like to share something special with you. It's a recipe for his Homemade Cinnamon Applesauce with Graham Crackers.

Ingredients

3 pounds of apples

1 cup water

2 ½ tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup golden brown sugar

½ tablespoon ground cinnamon

4 Graham Crackers

Method

Peel, core, and dice apples. Then, place all ingredients in a pot and slowly bring to simmer at medium heat for 15-20 minutes or until apples are soft. Next, use an immersion blender to puree until the mixture is smooth. Cool before serving.

Healthy Tips:

Apples: An excellent source of vitamin B-complex, which helps regulate the body's metabolism.