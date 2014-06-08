CPSO investigating fatal crash of off duty deputy

CPSO is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in Iowa involving a CPSO deputy.

CPSO says 26-year-old Jacob Piazza of Iowa was thrown out of his truck after striking some trees while driving on Sidney Leger Rd. at around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Piazza was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CPSO press release says Piazza's truck left the roadway and fell into a ditch on the north side of the road, striking an embankment, which CPSO says was covering a cement culvert.

CPSO says speed appears to be the cause of the accident.

Piazza was a deputy with the CPSO and worked in the corrections division for over 3 years. Piazza was off duty at the time of the accident.

CPSO Sgt. Chris Ramos is the lead investigator of this accident.

