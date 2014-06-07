Benefit supporting at-risk kids sees record attendance numbers

Benefiting Area At-Risk Kids (B.A.A.K.) hosts the Benefit for Battered and Abused Kids of Southwest Louisiana every year.

"We started this project six years ago and we decided to give all the money to Harbour House, which is the only safe haven for kids in our five parish area," said benefit Executive Director, Bob Redmon.

The main event each year is the poker run.

"I love seeing all the bikes pull out at one time," said B.A.A.K. Board Member, Katy Corbello. "It's loud, but it just gives you an adrenaline rush."

But this year, organizers wanted to add to the fundraiser and make it bigger than ever before.

"Today we're trying to increase everything," said Redmon. "We added the jambalaya cook-off and the classic car show."

With new events and an increase in community support, organizers said they're also hoping to see an increase in funds.

"This one has grown tremendously I mean it's kind of shocking to see all of the support from our local area," said Corbello.

The benefit also had live auctions, raffle tickets, and live music.

