Former Sulphur officer accused of fatally shooting dog arrested for animal cruelty

The former Sulphur police officer accused of fatally shooting a dog in late April was arrested Friday afternoon for one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

His bond is set at $20,000.

Thierbach resigned in early May while he was being investigated by the Sulphur Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Thierbach gained national attention after shooting a dog named Arzy during an arrest.

