Cajuns And Rebels Square Off In Top 10 Showdown

By ULL Athletics

LAFAYETTE, La. – The top-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team will host sixth-ranked Ole Miss in a best-of-three super regional starting on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

The two teams meet again on Sunday at 8 p.m., while an if necessary game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday at "the Tigue".

All three games will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Tom Hart providing play-by-play and Ben McDonald adding color. Fans can also watch the games on the Watch EPSN app. The contests can also be heard on KPEL 96.5 FM with Jay Walker making the call.

The Cajuns (57-8) are coming off of a 4-1 week at the Lafayette Regional having to fight their way through the losers bracket winning four straight to claim the regional championship. Louisiana won by a combined score of 39-14 in the final four games on the Lafayette Regional.

The Ragin' Cajuns defeated Mississippi State 5-3 in a winner-take-all championship game to advance. Louisiana is three wins shy of tying the most wins in a season since the NCAA went to a 56-game schedule in 1992.

Junior Austin Robichaux (7-3, 2.83 ERA) will make the start for Louisiana on Saturday, while the Cajuns Sunday and Monday starters have yet to be determined.

Sophomore shortstop Blake Trahan has been on fire in the postseason as he is hitting .586 (17-for-29) with two doubles, two triples, a home run and drove in 10.

Jace Conrad, the 2014 Sun Belt Player of the Year and first team All-American, was recently named the Lafayette Regional Most Outstanding Player after going 11-for-23 with 10 RBI in the regional.

As a team, the Cajuns rank in the top 50 nationally in 26 of the 29 categories posted by the NCAA. The Ragin' Cajuns rank inside the top 10 in 17 categories as they lead the nation in winning percentage (.877), runs (515), hits (707), triples (31), sac flies (48) and slugging percentage (.497).

Louisiana holds a 2-1 edge in the all-time series against Ole Miss having won the last two meetings including a 12-11 decision on the road in 1997. The Cajuns are 1-0 against the Rebels in Lafayette defeating Ole Miss 3-0 at "the Tigue" in 1993.

The Rebels (44-18) went 3-0 in the Oxford Regional last weekend defeating Washington twice (2-1, 3-2) to advance to the super regionals.

Mississippi has six players hitting over .300 on the season led by Will Allen with a .351 average including a team-best 22 doubles and 59 RBI. Auston Bousfield is second on the team hitting .349 with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 48 RBI.

Right-hander Chris Ellis (10-1, 2.16 ERA) will make the start on Saturday for Ole Miss, while Christian Trent (9-0, 2.37 ERA) will take the mound on Sunday.