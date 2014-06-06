Chennault breaks ground for new corporate hangar

Elected officials along with Chennault International Airport board members and directors break ground for new corporate hangar. (Source: Monica Grimaldo/KPLC)

State representatives along with Chennault International Airport board members and directors, broke ground for a new corporate hangar & ground support equipment building.

"The hangars are very important to our business and to the airport's business," said Scott Freeman with Million Air of Lake Charles, Chennault Airport's fix-based operator. "To be able to have hangar space that available for aircraft owners or the pilots to be able to get the aircraft out of the weather."

The new hangar will add a third corporate hangar to Chennault's facilities. It's designed to hold an aircraft up to the size of a Gulfstream 550, or multiple smaller aircraft. The facility will be managed by Million Air, the fixed-base operator at Chennault.

The hangar will also help house additional corporate aircraft as well as help with Million Air's fuel trucks and other ground support.

"We're starting a larger cargo operation than what we've had before," said Chennault Executive Director Randy Robb. "This will allow us to transfer the cargo more effectively and safely."

More growth also means more jobs for Southwest Louisiana.

"We'll have aircraft handling jobs, aircraft maintenance jobs, those kinds of jobs will be continued to be added here," said Robb.

State senator Ronnie Johns says a little over $2 million of state capital outlayed money was used for the new facility and says this is only the first step to a better Southwest Louisiana.

"Our local delegation was just very pleased to be a part of that," said Johns. "It's just a way that we can help match local money in order to make these things happen. We work together to make these things happen and I think we're going see phenomenal results for the years to come."

The new facility will be managed by Million Air.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.