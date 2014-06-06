Fast Pitch 56 softball tournament staying in Sulphur

In a unanimous vote on Friday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association agreed to keep the Fast Pitch 56 state softball tournament in Sulphur for four more years. The decision was made at the organization's summer meetings.

Sulphur Parks & Recreation, along with the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, presented the sole bid for the event. The organization has historically awarded the tournament in two-year increments, but in the past two bid years, Southwest Louisiana has garnered the event for four years.

"We couldn't be more excited to have the tournament secured for four more years," said Norman Farr, director of Sulphur Parks and Recreation. "We continue to look forward to putting Southwest Louisiana's best face on a great tournament."

"This two-day event is a memorable experience for these young ladies and also brings a positive economic impact and tremendous exposure to Calcasieu Parish," said Shelley Johnson, executive director for the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We couldn't be more thrilled to host the students and their families, and we could not hold an event like this without the valuable partnerships with the hotels and our hospitality community."

