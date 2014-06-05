Joanna Hardin to take the reins as new McNeese softball head coach

By McNeese SID Matthew Bonnette
LAKE CHARLES – Joanna Hardin, a key element in the
sustained success of the McNeese Cowgirl softball program that has won
back-to-back Southland Conference championships, has been named the squad's new
head coach Athletic Director Bruce Hemphill announced on Thursday.
Hardin replaces Mike Smith who accepted a similar job at
the University of Mississippi.
Hardin, a native of Fullerton, Calif., has spearheaded
the Cowgirl pitching staff the last two seasons, both of which led the
Southland in numerous team and individual pitching statistical categories as
well as ranking high among the NCAA leaders.
In addition, the Cowgirls broke or tied a total of 23
school or conference records in 2014.
"I am extremely excited for the opportunity to take the
reins of the Cowgirls' softball program," said Hardin. "I am grateful that (McNeese President) Dr.
(Philip) Williams, (Athletic Director) Mr. (Bruce) Hemphill, Ms. Bridget Martin
and the McNeese administration and staff believe in me and my abilities to lead
this program."
"We're excited to have Joanna as our new head coach of
our softball program," said Athletic Director Bruce Hemphill. "She has done a tremendous job the past two
years and has worked extremely hard in sustaining the success of the
program. There's no doubt with the skills,
enthusiasm and work ethic she brings each and every day, the winning tradition
and excitement for the program will continue."
Hardin joined the McNeese staff in 2013 and guided the
pitchers to a Top 10 national ranking and No. 1 spot in the Southland in team
ERA with a 1.79 mark. That squad also
led the league in opponent batting average (.220), saves (6), hits allowed
(294), runs allowed (122), earned runs allowed (91), walks allowed (53) and
extra-base hits allowed (63).
Individually, Hardin helped develop the league's top
pitcher in Megan Bond, who topped the conference in ERA (1.27), opponent
batting average (.200), and saves (3).
The success continued in 2014 as the Cowgirls won a
school record 41 games en route to their second straight league title.
Sophomore starting pitcher Jamie Allred, the 2014 SLC
Pitcher of the Year, set a new school record with 27 victories as well as
throwing 10 shutouts in the season. Her
exceptional play helped boast the Cowgirls to a league No. 1 ranking in 12 team
categories including ERA (1.86), strikeouts (324) and hits allowed (293), just to
name a few.
Hardin will keep James Landreneau on her staff. Landreneau was a key component of McNeese's
success on offense this season as the Cowgirls set new single-season records
with runs scored (298) and on-base percentage (.366) while tying records in
triples (13) and hit-by-pitches (33).
In addition to the team success on offense, Cowgirl
senior Alanna DiVittorio broke a combined nine school and conference records in
the season including season records in runs scored, walks and stolen bases as well
as career records in runs scored and walks.
DiVittorio, the league's player and hitter of the year,
also became just the second McNeese softball player to earn Capital One
Academic All-America honors when she was voted onto the second team.
Hardin will inherit a talented squad for her inaugural
season as head coach as the Cowgirls will return a total of six players that
were named to the all-conference squad, including Allred on the mound.
""We have tremendous young women in our program," said
Hardin. "The goals and expectations will
remain the same as they have been – to be champions on and off the field. I'm ready to get to work!"
Hardin began her coaching career as the head coach at
Whittier Christian High School, in La Habra, Calif., from 2005-07 and helped
guide the Heralds to an Olympic League Championship Title in 2006.
From 2007-09, Hardin served as assistant coach at Liberty
University (Lynchburg, Va.) where she oversaw the pitching staff, conducted
camps and clinics, and organized daily practices. In her two years at Liberty, the team
finished the 2008 and 2009 season as the Big South Conference Tournament
Runners-up. Under her tutelage, Tiffani
Smith (2011 graduate), was selected to the All-Big South Conference First Team
as a sophomore year, the first Flame to receive such honor since 2001.
After earning her Master's Degree from Liberty
University, Hardin started and coached a successful 12U/14U travel team, The
Virginia Titans, in 2009. In 2010, while
coaching the Titans, she served as head coach at Jefferson Forest High School
where she led the Lady Cavaliers to the 2012 Seminole District Tournament
Championship, a Virginia High School League Region III runner-up finish, and
advancing the Lady Cavs to the VHSL State quarterfinals.
In 2010, while coaching club and high school softball,
Hardin opened and managed an indoor softball training facility in Virginia
called "The Compound" where she worked primarily as a pitching and hitting
instructor.