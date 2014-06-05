CPPJ renews program that assists stranded motorists - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPPJ renews program that assists stranded motorists

There were no questions or comments at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury meeting when it came to renewing a program that Parish officials said Calcasieu cannot do without.   

"It's a very important program that we have to keep and we need to keep," said Dane Bolin, Director of the Office of Juvenile Justice Services at Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. "It really stands out in the Parish."

Bolin is talking about the Motorist Assistant Program (MAP).

"It covers the entire loop, which includes I10, 210, 397 to the east and highway 27 to the West," said Bolin.

MAP is a state highway program designed to help if someone ever gets stranded.

Parish officials said more than 5,000 motorists were assisted from July 2013 to May 2014.

"It depends on really any service whether it's a flat, the radiator is running hot, whatever it takes to fix that vehicle and get them back on the road," said Bolin.

Parish officials said the state funds 70% of the program and the remaining funds are split between the police jury and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

"With all of the development, we'll have a lot more visitors come in and we need to be there to help them and make sure we keep that traffic moving," said Bolin.

