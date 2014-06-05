Entergy makes weatherization repairs to Calcasieu Parish homes as part of Rebuilding Together project

Entergy volunteers, along with heads of management from Baton Rouge, are visiting 5 of 15 homes in-need in Calcasieu Parish as a part of the 4th annual Rebuilding Together project.

"We go into the homes and we target those that are low income and the disabled elderly," said Entergy Vice President of customer service Dennis Dawsey. "We help weatherize their homes so they have a more energy efficient bill."

Entergy Director of Customer Service Sheila Pounders says Entergy employees see what goes on with home owners in need and says home owners sometimes sacrifice food or medicine to pay a bill and says the Rebuilding Together program is a way to help.

"This is a way we can give back and maybe help them in another way so they can go buy the necessities that they need," said Pounders.

The homes were improved by adding new caulking, changing light bulbs and blowing insulation, provided by Williams Insulation.

"It's a very rewarding experience when you go out and you see an elderly person who's got some kind of fire hazard, mold and all these things," said President of the Board of Directors for Rebuilding Together Michael Kurth. "They don't know where to turn."

The project is a part of a $20,000 grant provided by Entergy.

