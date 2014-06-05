Cajuns To Host Ole Miss In Super Regional Starting Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cajuns To Host Ole Miss In Super Regional Starting Saturday

By ULL Athletic Department

LAFAYETTE, La. – The No. 6 national seed and top-ranked Louisiana baseball team will host Ole Miss in a best-of-three super regional starting on Saturday at 7 p.m. at M.L."Tigue" Moore Field.

 

Game two of the Lafayette Super Regional is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Sunday, while the possible third game will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday. All three games of the super regional are slated to be televised on ESPN2. Monday's game time and ESPN network are subject to change. Fans can also listen to the action on KPEL 96.5 FM.

 

Ragin' Cajuns baseball season ticket holders who opted for Lafayette Regional tickets have until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to finalize payment on super regional tickets. 2014 RCAF Annual Fund donors who haven't placed an order for the Lafayette Super Regional need to do so by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

 

There may be a limited number of tickets available to non-season ticket holders for this Super Regional series.  The NCAA has increased the ticket allotment that must be provided to the visiting team.  Any available tickets will be provided to Ragin' Cajuns fans based on their 2014 RCAF Annual Fund giving level.

 

You can increase your chances of acquiring any available tickets by increasing your Annual Fund gift online by midnight on Tuesday, June 3. Simply log on to RaginCajuns.com and click on the "RCAF" button.  The Cajundome Box Office will contact you if you are eligible to purchase tickets on Thursday.

 

The Cajuns (57-8) are one of three national seeds remaining after the regional round. The winner of the Lafayette Super Regional would be paired with Charlottesville Super Regional, Fort Worth Super Regional and Lubbock Super Regional in the College World Series.

 

The following is a listing of all eight super regionals:

 

FRIDAY-SUNDAY (All times central)

UC Irvine (38-23) at Oklahoma State (48-16)

• 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPNU), 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

 

Houston (48-16) at Texas (41-19)

• 3 p.m. (ESPN2), 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

 

Kennesaw State (40-22) at Louisville (48-15)

• 5:30 p.m. (ESPNU), 6 p.m. (ESPNU), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

 

Stanford (34-24) at Vanderbilt (44-18)

• Noon (ESPN2), 2 p.m. (ESPN2), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

 

SATURDAY-MONDAY (All times central)

College of Charleston (44-17) at Texas Tech (43-19)

• Noon (ESPNU), 2 p.m. (ESPNU), *Noon (ESPN2)

 

Pepperdine (42-16) at No. 7 TCU (45-15)

• 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 5 p.m. (ESPNU), *6 p.m. (ESPNU)

 

Ole Miss (44-18) at No. 6 Louisiana (57-8)

• 7 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN2), *6 p.m. (ESPN2)

 

Maryland (39-21) at No. 3 Virginia (47-13)

• 11 a.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN2), *3 p.m. (ESPN2)

* -- Game time and ESPN network subject to change.

 

The determination of the Men's College World Series order of first-round games on June 14-15 will be announced June 9.

 

The ESPN family of networks and NCAA.com will release the CWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.

 

The 68th College World Series begins play June 14 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

