CPSB chooses four finalists for superintendent

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Just four names remain tonight in the race to become the next Calcasieu school superintendent.

It was a quick and to the point committee meeting Wednesday as board members found their final four candidates in just 30 minutes.

At a starting salary of $150,0000 a year, who made the cut?

On Wednesday, all 15 Calcasieu Parish School Board members met. Their job was to narrow down nine candidates to four, choosing to use the same voting procedure from the last selection process.

"Candidates will be voted on by interview order. School board members shall be allowed to cast one less votes than the number of candidates each round. The candidate or candidates receiving the least votes each round will be eliminated," explained CPSB President Annette Ballard.

Beginning with round one, school board members voted in alphabetical order. One by one they cast their votes, eventually witling their list down to six candidates.

"There are three candidates each with one vote: Dr. Gilbert, Dr. Robinson and Mr. Hughes. Those three will be eliminated," said Attorney Greg Belfour, CPSB Legal Counsel.

Moving onto the next round, board members voted again. This time, two candidates wouldn't make the cut.

"Mr. Credeur and Dr. Stellar," announced Attorney Belfour.

With just five votes each, the two were eliminated, giving the board their final four in just 30 minutes.

In order of most votes to least, they are: Karl Bruchhaus, Dr. Charles Michel, Dr. Marcus Jackson, and Dr. Ina Delahoussaye.

The four candidates will be interviewed at the school board again, June 14th, at which time the board is expected to decide who will be the next superintendent.

Overall, board members selected local candidates with Bruchhaus and Delahoussaye coming from Lake Charles, Michele from Metarie, and one candidate, Jackson, coming from Atlanta.

School board members are scheduled to vote on the interview order of the final four, next Tuesday.

Profiles on all the candidates can be seen HERE and at http://www.cpsb.org/Page/5562.

More here: http://www.kplctv.com/story/25695575/search-for-calcasieu-superintendent-down-to-final-four

