Woman turns two apartments into giant litter boxes! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A 33-year-old Lake Charles man loses his life in an accident at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and 3rd Street last night. We'll have news from the police report at noon, and you can read more HERE.

Also today, a look at how the Affordable Care Act has changed the health insurance landscape. This year's college grads have a lot to navigate, so we'll have some advice.

Plus, funding is on the way to build 18 acres of land off the Plaquemines parish coast. We'll take a look at this coastal restoration effort at noon, and you can see more HERE.

And a bizarre case of animal hoarding to tell you about today. A woman paid rent for two apartments that she basically turned into two giant litter boxes – and she didn't even live in the building! Hear more about it at noon, and read more HERE

Ben tells me the weather looks much drier over the next few days, so you can expect the temperatures to climb. Just how hot will it get? Tune in to Ben's live, local forecast at noon to find out.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
