Clock is ticking for 13-year-old girl wanting to be adopted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Clock is ticking for 13-year-old girl wanting to be adopted

The clock is ticking for a 13-year-old girl in foster care.  Danielle has waited for several years to be adopted and is well aware that if that does not happen in the next couple of years she will "age out" of the system, leaving her on her own without a family.      

At Tabby Town's Creation Station in Lake Charles, self-proclaimed "girly girl," Danielle, is taking it all in.  From her own signature perfume to tasty lip gloss and her own forever pet, she puts her creativity to the test and has a blast doing it.  "It perfect," said Danielle.

Danielle says if she could do anything for one day, this is the place she would be, where she hopes her wishes will come true.  

This soon-to-be eighth grader has been in foster care for several years.  As she filled out her new stuffed animal's adoption paper, she explained her understanding of adoption.  "That you stay in that place forever."

Forever.  That is what Danielle wants with a new family.  

I asked Danielle what she would want to say to a person willing to adopt her.  "That I'd be excited to come with you," she said.

Danielle has been with her foster mom, Vickie Moreno, for the past three years.  "She has a lot of love, she has a great personality," said Moreno, "you wouldn't have to instill a lot into her, she would bring a lot with her."

Both Vickie and Danielle's adoption worker, Katrina Evans with the Department of Children & Family Services, know that if an adoption does not happen soon, this beautiful young lady with so much potential is at a much higher risk of aging out of foster care.  "That means that if by the time a child turns 18, that a permanent home has not been found for them," said Evans, "when they turn 18, it can be a scary time."

Danielle is very open-minded about who her parents could be.  She says it does not matter the race, the city, the number of children in the home or if it's a married couple versus a single parent.

When I asked Danielle if the thought of getting adopted was exciting or scary, she had this to say.  "It's a little of both.  Scary because I won't know them and I would be going to a new place, but exciting because I would stay there and have a family."

Danielle does well in school and hopes to become a veterinarian.  "Because I like animals and nature," she said.

This bright young lady says she has been through some tough times, but still shines and wants an adoptive family to know this: "That I'm awesome," she said.

Danielle is ready to be adopted through the Department of Children & Family Services.  Call 337-491-2470 to make an inquiry.

Copyright KPLC 2014.  All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly