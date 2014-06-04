La. Traveler - Steel Magnolias in Jennings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

La. Traveler - Steel Magnolias in Jennings

This fall, audiences here in Jeff Davis Parish will enjoy one of the biggest success stories in Louisiana film history. This will be the third time A Block Off Broadway has presented Steel Magnolias here at the Strand Theater.

"It's just a really poignant story," said Glenetta Shuey, the director. "Lots of great, funny lines. It's just about loving life and holding on to everything and cherishing what you have."

Teresa Zaunbrecher is hoping to get the part of Melynn and Chelsey Augustine is trying out for Shelby, her daughter.

"Talking to her mama, she would say, 'Mama I don't know why you have to make everything so difficult,'" said Augustine. "She had a very, very interesting relationship with her mom. I'm hoping that I can make that zing. She's very rebelious as a person, I think."

"I've always wanted to be an actress," said Zaunbrecher. "Always. I used to come to plays for years and years when my children were little thinking one of these days I'm going to do this whenever my kids get older."

"I just try to encourage them," said Shuey. "I tell them that we are community theater and we are not going to be perfect. We're not going to have all the assets of a Broadway production, but we have a lot of talent."

This presentation of Steel Magnolias will be dedicated to the memory of Peggy Oustalet, who played Claree in a past production of the play.

Steel Magnolias will be presented at the historic Strand Theatre in Jennings the last weekend of September and the first weekend of October, 2014. 

