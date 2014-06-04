Lots of SWLA Links to UL-Lafayette/Ole Miss Super Regional - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lots of SWLA Links to UL-Lafayette/Ole Miss Super Regional

When it comes to college baseball this weekend, most eyes in the Lake Area will be on UL-Lafayette and Ole Miss in the Super Regionals. Not just because the Cajuns are the only Louisiana team left in the tournament, but also because there are several ties on both teams to Southwest Louisiana.

Here are a few:

Cajuns Head Coach Tony Robichaux and Rebels HC Mike Bianco both coached at McNeese.

Robichaux from 1987-94. Bianco from 1998-00.

- Tony Robichaux also played at McNeese from 1983-86...and became the interim coach the very next year in 1987

- Kinder native Blake Trahan plays a huge role for Cajuns at SS. He was first team all-SBC and a collegiate Team USA invite

- Lake Charles native Sam Smith is the Sunday starting pitcher for the Rebels. The former Barbe star has a 5-4 record with a 3.39 ERA

