Airport board to vote again on worker housing project

The West Calcasieu Airport Managing Board will vote again on a controversial worker housing community.

Last month, the board voted three to two in favor of First Flight's Moss Lake Village at Southland Executive Airport.

Many Carlyss residents are opposed to the project saying it would increase traffic and crime in the area.

Tuesday night, the board's legal counsel advised it to vote again, because the public was not allowed to speak at the May 27th meeting prior to the vote.

So the board scheduled a special meeting for Monday, June 9th at 9:00AM. The board will hear from the public before voting again.





