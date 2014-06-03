New partnership to create housing for homeless veterans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New partnership to create housing for homeless veterans

Former Army Specialist Lincoln Benson, City of Refuge resident (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC) Former Army Specialist Lincoln Benson, City of Refuge resident (Source: Erica Bivens/KPLC)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

For nearly three decades, the City of Refuge in Vinton has given homeless veterans a place to go. Now, some of its residents can see a brighter future.

A new partnership between them and Habitat for Humanity has a lot of veterans excited, especially those staying at the City of Refuge, who say they're looking towards the future.

"Over 40% of men on the streets and women are homeless veterans. That's a crime," said Rev. James Saylor, one of the City of Refuge board members.

To get veterans off the streets, Habitat for Humanity has reached out to the City of Refuge - a local homeless shelter for veterans.

Lenn Knapp, Executive Director for the Lake Charles Habitat for Humanity says, "We're having an open enrollment starting in about two weeks in which we're trying to encourage all veterans families that might meet our criteria to build simple, decent housing and are willing to partner with us and have a need for housing to apply."

Few know the need for housing better than Lincoln Benson, a former Army specialist who spent time living on the streets.

"Most of the times I was basically all by myself. You wouldn't like the way you have to eat, but you have to survive you know?" explained Benson.

Benson's been a resident at the City of Refuge for almost nine years.

Each veteran here has a different story.

Alan Heathcoe, a former U.S. Marine Corp member says he ended up at the City of Refuge after, "A real bad car wreck that busted my back real bad where I couldn't work for about five years. And relatives and friends was trying to sustain me, but when the economy went bad everyone had to pretty much do for themselves."

The two say they're grateful for the shelter, which provides them a place to sleep and eat.

"Feed three meals a day, seven days a week," said City of Refuge founder, Burton Stigen, who explains that while there's no limit on how long veterans can stay, most here have hopes of moving on.

"I'd like to get my own place and just be happy with my family," said Benson.

And the new partnership will make that possible for these veterans, who've already given so much.

"Those families have given it all and I think a little bit should be given back to those veterans and if that comes from Habitat for Humanity, I think that's a good thing," said Heathcoe.

Rev. Saylor added, "If you don't take care of the veterans, what kind of society do you have?"

Habitat for Humanity will not only be able to help build homes for veterans in need, they'll also be able to help furnish them.

For more information on building houses for veterans, or to see if you qualify, call the Lake Charles Habitat for Humanity at 337-494-0129.

Copyright 2014 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly