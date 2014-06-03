Man transforms backyard into 'dinosaur park'

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

There's a deadline involving oil and gas wells in the state. The Governor has given the Department of Natural Resources a six-month window to fix the way it regulates those wells. What sparked the timeline? Find out at noon.

Also, hurricane season is upon us, and officials are urging residents to be prepared. The Louisiana Attorney General offered THESE tips for avoid scams before, during and after a storm. HERE's what the local Better Business Bureau had to say.

A small plane has crashed into the parking lot of a McDonald's in Monroe, La. We'll have more at noon, and you can read about it HERE.



Also today, it's more than arts and crafts: we'll see how a pillow making class is helping children find some relief while going through hard times.

Plus, a fascination with Jurassic Park leads a Tennessee man to create his own life-sized dinosaur creations. You can read more about it HERE.



Ben tells me we can expect the return of some widely scattered showers through the afternoon hours. However, this wet pattern will change on Wednesday. The temperatures will be rising, but how high will they go? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answer, or you can get the latest weather info online HERE.



Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!