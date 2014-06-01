Seminar encourages young girls to be active in Southwest Louisiana

With a pink carpet to walk and pretty black dresses, Girlie Girls founder Anita Barker said she just wants everyone to feel beautiful at the Girls Rock Empowerment Seminar.

"It's an empowerment seminar for girls in the community and the mission is very simple, it's to encourage girls to do their very best," said Barker.

Girlie Girls is a mentoring program dedicated to building academic and social excellence for young girls.

"It teaches young women to basically grow up and do better and learn lessons on life," said Girlie Girls President, Kiyonna Paul.

With more than 200 people in attendance, keynote speaker Nomica Guillory said it shows how many girls need encouragement.

"It tells everybody here in this community of Southwest Louisiana that there's a huge need to help and mentor young girls in our community," said Guillory.

The seminar included sessions on topics like health, entrepreneurship, and college-prep.

"I thought I'm really good at math so they really pushed me to be an accountant," said Paul.

Most importantly, organizers said it's giving young girls the tools to dream big.

"Everyone is destined to be something wonderful in life," said Guillory.

