Seminar encourages girls to be active in Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Seminar encourages young girls to be active in Southwest Louisiana

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

With a pink carpet to walk and pretty black dresses, Girlie Girls founder Anita Barker said she just wants everyone to feel beautiful at the Girls Rock Empowerment Seminar.

"It's an empowerment seminar for girls in the community and the mission is very simple, it's to encourage girls to do their very best," said Barker.

Girlie Girls is a mentoring program dedicated to building academic and social excellence for young girls.

"It teaches young women to basically grow up and do better and learn lessons on life," said Girlie Girls President, Kiyonna Paul.

With more than 200 people in attendance, keynote speaker Nomica Guillory said it shows how many girls need encouragement.      

"It tells everybody here in this community of Southwest Louisiana that there's a huge need to help and mentor young girls in our community," said Guillory.

The seminar included sessions on topics like health, entrepreneurship, and college-prep.

"I thought I'm really good at math so they really pushed me to be an accountant," said Paul.

Most importantly, organizers said it's giving young girls the tools to dream big.      

"Everyone is destined to be something wonderful in life," said Guillory.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved. Lake

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly