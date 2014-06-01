Join us at 10 for 7News Nightcast! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Join us at 10 for 7News Nightcast!

Good Evening, SWLA!

Gerron Jordan here, filling in for Lee Peck.  Here's a look at what we're working on for 7News Nightcast. 

A Lake Charles man is dead after falling overboard into Lake Charles last night.  We'll have details from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The Girlie Girls mentorship program is a program that mentors young women to be leaders in their communities.  Tonight, they hosted a program to inspire those girls to achieve their dreams. KPLC's Haley Rush will have more.

Losing a loved one is difficult.  KPLC's Monica Grimaldo has the story of a local woman who is turning her grief into music, in hopes of inspiring others to gain strength.

It was a rainy weekend for much of southwest Louisiana.  7Stormteam Meteorologist Zack Fradella will tell us if more rain is in store for us this weekend.

KPLC's Rebecca Cade was at the Burton Coliseum today for the rodeo! She'll have highlights in sports. 

Those stories and much more are coming up tonight at 10 on Nightcast.  Until then, we're always on at www.kplctv.com and on your mobile devices.  We'll see you at 10!

-Gerron

