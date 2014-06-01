Westlake woman uses songwriting to help cope with loss of mother

It's been nine months since Evelyn Etienne of Westlake lost her mother Dorothy to a brain tumor.

As she and her family continue to mourn, Etienne said she used her passion for singing to carry on.

"My mother always enjoyed my singing in church, so I started writing this song," Etienne said. "The song tells the story of what I promised a long time that I would do for her."

Etienne wrote a song called "Motherless Child" in which she describes the heartache of losing her mother. The song's video shows emotional moments for Etienne, like visiting her mother's grave site.

The video has since gained over 1,000 views on YouTube and she said this was her way of coping with the pain.

"That was my first step of healing," Etienne said. "I wanted to put this out there to show everyone how dearly I loved my mother and how much I miss her and exactly how much she meant to me."

Family friend Seth Fusilier said Etienne's story is admirable and the song is something anyone can relate to.

"She's just telling her story," Fusilier said. "If you change the words a little bit, it can be your story too."

Etienne said she hopes others can relate to the song's message as well.

"It's not just that I'm motherless," Etienne said. "My best friend is gone and the song is not just for a person who lost a mother. It's for everybody."

Etienne's mother is buried at Willow Springs Baptist Church in Sulphur.

