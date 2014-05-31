Lake Charles daiquiri shop burglarized; uses social media to help find thief

It was trouble in paradise for co-owner of Paradise Daiquiris on Country Club Rd. in Lake Charles David Trahan when he received some unexpected news Friday morning.

"Our manager that runs the place called us in a frantic and the window was open and both registers were missing," said Trahan, who co-owns 3 Paradise Daiquiris in Southwest Louisiana.

An early Friday morning burglary left the business with two missing registers carrying $200 each, but what the burglar didn't know was that it was all caught on tape.

In the video, which was posted on the Paradise Daiquiri Facebook page and has over 500 shares, shows a person sliding the drive-thru window, reaching over for the register and pulling it toward them and leaving.

In another shot, the surveillance video shows the same person pulling another register, yanking the register's chord and taking it out of the business.

Trahan says the registers are worth over $200 and can take hours to re-program for business. He also says he's made all necessary adjustments to ensure an incident like this doesn't happen again and wants to warn other local businesses to keep an eye out.

"We learned our lesson, unfortunately, the hard way," said Trahan. "Hopefully, other people that have businesses that see this, they'll kind of learn from it. You have to protect your stuff but, you can't always protect it 100%. Thieves are going to find a way somehow, you just have to do your best to protect it and minimize the damage."

The Lake Charles Police Department is investigating the incident and says they are still reviewing the surveillance videos.

