Lacassine flooding

LACASSINE, LA (KPLC) -

Lacassine was one of the places hit hardest by the flooding.

After flash floods Wednesday, residents of Romero Street in Lacassine woke up to this.

"The water's pretty deep, I mean, I was walking over there and it got up to my knees. I think they need to do something about the drainage, obviously," said Caleb Jagneaux, a Lacassine resident.

Debbie Gerard says she can't even leave the house, because she's worried her car won't make it out of the driveway.

"If you look at the driveway, that's how high the water was, it was all the way to the road," said Gerard.

And she says it's not the first time.

"I can call, tell them to come take pictures, they need to do something, and this is what I have," said Gerard.

Just down the street, David Clayton says he was surprised when he saw this.

"I dumped the rain gauge Monday night when I watered the tomatoes, and as you can see, it's got over 7 inches in it," said Clayton.

But flooded yards and streets aren't the only problems residents in Lacassine are concerned with.

"The weather played havoc with the power last night. Our power went out three times, went out after four for 15-20 minutes, after five again, and then about 6:15-6:20 it went out and didn't come back on until about 8:30. So we had a rugged night here in Lacassine," added Clayton.

But in the weeks leading up to Wednesday's flash floods, Southwest Louisiana was in a drought, with many asking for rain.

However, residents got more than they bargained for.

"If you would've come a little earlier, the water would have been standing in the backyard but as dry as we were, once the rain quit falling, and the ground was allowed to soak up what it had, it went in pretty quick," said Clayton.

But even though areas with standing water may be draining, with more wet weather on the way, residents in Lacassine hope there's a solution for them.

"They expect us to just live in it and have to accept it," said Jagneaux.

