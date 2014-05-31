UPDATE: Fifth person dies from Eunice crash

A fifth person has died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash near Eunice Friday afternoon.



The crash occured on Louisiana Highway 13 when a 2005 Honda Civic crossed the centerline and collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, Trooper Stephen Hammons said in a news release.



The car's driver and two passengers died at the scene, while a third passenger later succumbed to injuries at a local hospital. Troopers identified the driver as 22-year-old Jacob Courville of Eunice. The passengers have been identified as 23-year-old Justin Bartram, 44-year-old Laura Bartram, and 24-year-old Joshua Lejeaune.



An unrestrained passenger in the Tahoe, 29-year-old Jamie Prejean of Mamou was also killed. The driver of the Tahoe suffered only moderate injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

Hammons says, "The Center for Disease Control says proper restraint use can reduce a person's risk for serious injury or death by half. Remember buckle up every time every trip."

