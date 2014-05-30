Blue Dogs and jazz help raise money for students

Everyone was seeing blue at the first ever Blue Dog Concert Fundraiser.

"We have a few pieces from my family's personal collection that we will be selling," said Jacques Rodrigue. "These pieces are not available in any galleries."

The auctioning of George Rodrigue's paintings is what brought on the name for the fundraiser.

The proceeds from the event will be divided between two foundations for students.

"Tonight we're raising funds for the Foundation for Fairplay and the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts," said President and CEO of Lake Charles Memorial Healthcare System, Larry Graham.

The Foundation for Fairplay assists high school athletic programs with safe athletic equipment to help prevent injuries, while the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts supplies students in Louisiana with art supplies.

Lastly, musicians from New Orleans and even New York played a special concert for guests.

"It's a fun evening and a good cause, so what more could you ask," said Ken Peplowski, leader of the Benny Goodman Orchestra.

