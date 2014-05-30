Raccoon sneaks into house and scares 87-year-old woman

Good morning!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Numerous arrests involving stores in Calcasieu Parish selling products for illegal purposes – including the sale of urine to evade drug tests. Sheriff Tony Mancuso held a news conference this morning on several raids. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt was there, and if you missed the live stream on kplctv.com earlier look for our update at noon, and watch the entire thing HERE.

Also today, summer getaways have many Americans on the road this year. We'll explain some ways to fill up the tank without breaking the bank.

Plus, a water recycling project for a large scale nursery becomes a spectacular nesting area for birds. We'll show you an amazing rookery in Iberia Parish.

And we'll show you what an 87-year-old woman found in her bathroom: a raccoon. She turned on the TV so the creature would know a human was in the house and then called police and animal control in the morning. Boy, that raccoon sure didn't like the situation – he pretty much tore up the door! See the story at noon, and you can look at the angry critter getting caught HERE.

We'll also share the story of a man who sees a picture of Jesus on his rusted AC unit. You can also see that image HERE.

Ben tells me our partly sunny skies will result in some widely scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon, with some lasting until closer to sunset. Should we expect any rain on Saturday? Check out Ben's live, local weather at noon for the answers.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day and a wonderful weekend!