Authorities make multiple arrests at local smoke shops

The Lake Charles Alcohol Review Board has suspended the alcohol licenses for seven local convenience stores that have been accused of selling synthetic urine.

The Lake Charles Alcohol Review Board has suspended the alcohol licenses for seven local convenience stores that have been accused of selling synthetic urine.

Authorities crackdown on stores that sell products to help illegal drug users beat drug tests. The undercover operation led to raids on two stores and purchases of such products from about nine local

Authorities crackdown on stores that sell products to help illegal drug users beat drug tests. The undercover operation led to raids on two stores and purchases of such products from about nine local

Charges have now been filed against the owner of one of the smoke shops that was raided by deputies in May.They range from illegal sale of paraphernalia to illegal use of U.S. currency as a result of the sale of those items. But the owner of one of the shops has filed a motion of his own, seeking the return of many of those items.Yossi Galimidi, the owner of Blaze Smoke Shop on Ryan Street, wants some 12,000 smoking pipes returned, among other items seized in a ra...

Charges have now been filed against the owner of one of the smoke shops that was raided by deputies in May.They range from illegal sale of paraphernalia to illegal use of U.S. currency as a result of the sale of those items. But the owner of one of the shops has filed a motion of his own, seeking the return of many of those items.Yossi Galimidi, the owner of Blaze Smoke Shop on Ryan Street, wants some 12,000 smoking pipes returned, among other items seized in a ra...

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office arrested five people Thursday night during raids at two smoke shops in Southwest Louisiana.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso said an investigation began in November 2013 after detectives received numerous complaints about Up in Smoke, which is located across from Sam Houston High in Moss Bluff.

Mancuso said detectives learned some of the products for sale at the store were glass smoking devices and containers used to hide objects. The hideaways resemble Coke cans, cleaning supplies, or other common household products and have a hidden compartment located in them.

"Investigators also observed synthetic urine (which is used to cheat drug screen tests) and detox liquids, which claim to cleanse the body prior to a drug screening," Mancuso said. "Detectives were able to utilize an undercover agent who purchased the synthetic urine and detox on numerous occasions under the pretense of using it to pass a drug screening.

"During some of the undercover buys the employees offered guidance on how the product should be used to falsify a drug screening.

The same type of undercover investigation was done at the Blaze Smoke Shop, which is located on Ryan Street in Lake Charles.

Mancuso said detectives made numerous buys of synthetic urine and detox liquids from Blaze, as well as purchasing glass smoking devices.

Those arrested at Up In Smoke were:

• John Wayne Garrett, 45, Lake Charles: Three counts of unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, illegal use of currency, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $14,000.

• Lillian Davine Mitchell, 40, Lake Charles: Seven counts of unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, illegal use of currency, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $34,000.

Those arrested at Blaze Smoke Shop were:

• Dylon Wayne Dugas, 20, Lake Charles: Six counts of unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test. Bond: $40,000.

• Andrew Joseph Singer, 25, Lake Charles: Two counts of unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test. Bond: $10,000.

• Yossi Galamidi, 35, Lake Charles: Two counts of unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of currency. Bond: $15,000.

Detectives also performed undercover operations at nine convenience stores in Calcasieu Parish where synthetic urine and/or detox liquids were sold. The clerk who sold the items from each store was issued a misdemeanor summons unlawful sales or supplying a product for the purpose of falsifying a drug screening.

Copyright 2014 KPLC. All rights reserved.